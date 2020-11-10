DUI crash turns deadly after pedestrian struck in Buckhead

A Cadillac driven by 30-year-old Gabriel Zamora struck a vehicle before hitting a pedestrian on the sidewalk, killing him.

ATLANTA — A crash early Sunday morning on Peachtree Road in Buckhead turned deadly when a vehicle left the roadway and struck a pedestrian on the sidewalk.

Atlanta Police responded at around 1:25 a.m. to the crash near Mathieson Drive and found the man struck in critical condition. He was transported to the hospital where he later died.

Police say a Cadillac driven by 30-year-old Gabriel Zamora was traveling north on Peachtree Road at a high rate of speed when he lost control and struck the rear of a Jeep Wrangler.

The Jeep left the roadway and struck three unoccupied cars parked in a strip mall parking lot, police said.

The Cadillac left the roadway, overturned and struck the victim on the sidewalk and two unoccupied vehicles in the parking lot, authorities said. Zamora was transported to Grady Memorial Hospital but did not suffer any substantial injuries.

Police said Zamora is being charged with homicide by vehicle, DUI, failure to maintain lane and for having an open container of alcohol. Additional charges may be forthcoming.