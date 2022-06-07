Police in Gainesville respond to 'mentally unstable' barricaded gunman

They are asking people to avoid the area of the 200 block of Mountain View Drive.

GAINESVILLE, Ga. — Police in Gainesville say they are working a barricaded gunman situation Tuesday afternoon.

The Gainesville Police Department posted on Facebook that when officers first responded, "the subject fired multiple shots with a rifle."

"Officers were able to safely evacuate an elderly female from the residence. Tactical teams are on scene," the department said.

