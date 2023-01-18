Gainesville man charged with wife’s murder: Hall County deputies

HALL COUNTY, Ga. — A Gainesville man has been charged with his wife’s murder, according to the Hall County Sheriff's Office.
Ivan Reyes-Jimenez, 50, was charged in the death of his wife, Ana Sofia Martinez Campos.
Her remains were found Tuesday at the couple’s home off Crescent Drive, according to a Facebook post from the Hall County Sheriff’s Office.
Investigators believe Campos died of “blunt force trauma” and a BOLO was issued for Reyes-Jimenez. His vehicle was later spotted by police, who stopped it at a convenience store at E.E. Butler Parkway.
Reyes-Jimenez was arrested and charged with felony murder, felony malice murder and felony aggravated assault under the Family Violence Act. Currently, Reyes-Jimenez is being held in the Hall County jail with no bond.
Campos’ remains were sent to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation Crime Lab for an autopsy. Investigators have not determined a motive for murder.