Gainesville man charged with wife’s murder: Hall County deputies

Ivan Reyes-Jimenez, 50, was charged in the death of his wife, Ana Sofia Martinez Campos, 33.

HALL COUNTY, Ga. — A Gainesville man has been charged with his wife’s murder, according to the Hall County Sheriff's Office.

Ivan Reyes-Jimenez, 50, was charged in the death of his wife, Ana Sofia Martinez Campos.

Her remains were found Tuesday at the couple’s home off Crescent Drive, according to a Facebook post from the Hall County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators believe Campos died of “blunt force trauma” and a BOLO was issued for Reyes-Jimenez. His vehicle was later spotted by police, who stopped it at a convenience store at E.E. Butler Parkway.

Reyes-Jimenez was arrested and charged with felony murder, felony malice murder and felony aggravated assault under the Family Violence Act. Currently, Reyes-Jimenez is being held in the Hall County jail with no bond.