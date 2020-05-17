Gainesville man accused of using social media platform to distribute child pornography

The GBI arrested and charged Billy Eller, 43, of Gainesville, GA. He is currently being held at the Hall County Jail.

GAINESVILLE, Ga. — A north Georgia man is in custody charged with child exploitation charges after authorities said he used a social media platform to collect and distribute child pornography.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation, Friday, arrested and charged Billy Eller, 43, with two counts of possession of child pornography and two counts of distribution of child pornography. Eller is currently being held at the Hall County Jail.

The GBI said the charges were the result of an investigation conducted by the agency and Homeland Security Investigations.

Authorities said Homeland Security Investigations was initially tipped off by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC).

This investigation is part of the ongoing effort by the Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force, housed within the GBI’s Child Exploitation and Computer Crimes Unit, to identify those involved in the child pornography trade.

The ICAC Program, created by the U. S. Department of Justice, was developed in response to the increasing number of children and teenagers using the Internet, the proliferation of child pornography, and the heightened online activity by predators searching for unsupervised contact with underage victims.

Anyone with information about this case or any other cases of child exploitation is asked to contact the Georgia Bureau of Investigation Child Exploitation and Computer Crimes Unit at 404-270-8870.