GAINESVILLE, Ga. — Authorities are on the scene of an alleged officer-involved shooting where injuries are reported.

The Gainesville Police Department said three people were taken to the hospital, "including our officers," though in a followup message, the department said the officers appeared to be OK.

"Initially, our officers responded to the area of Jesse Jewell Pkwy and Wisteria Drive in reference to a gunman," the department wrote. "Our officers are being evaluated but do not have any apparent injuries."

There is no further information regarding the extent of any injuries.

"Thank you all for your support and prayers," Gainesville Police wrote.

Jesse Jewell near Summitt Street is shut down. Police are now diverting traffic down Downey Boulevard and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating. It is the 61st officer-involved shooting they have been asked to investigate this year.

