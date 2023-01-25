Man who robbed Gainesville bank at gunpoint arrested, police say

Police said a member of the public helped them identify the 36-year-old bank robber.

Example video title will go here for this video

GAINESVILLE, Ga. — The Gainesville Police Department announced in a Facebook post that they have arrested the man who robbed a Regions Bank Tuesday.

Officers were called to the bank on Shallowford Road at 11:15 a.m. were they learned the 36-year-old robbed the bank at gunpoint.

Police did not say how much the man stole from the bank. Officials said no one was hurt at the time of the incident.

The department later posted another post asking for the public's help in identifying the man. They released both a surveillance photo him and his car.

Once identified, officers with the department were able to find the 36-year-old suspect at a Motel 6 on Monroe Drive. He was then arrested and taken to the Hall County Jail.

Officials with Gainesville Police charged the man with robbery and theft by taking.

"We appreciate the help of the public and their willingness to provide us with the much needed information to solve this case."- Chief Jay Parrish

Anyone with more information on the case is asked to submit a tip here.