Child sexually abused by Gainesville surgeon, deputies say

GAINESVILLE, Ga. — Deputies said a surgeon in Gainsville sexually assaulted at least one child in Hall County, their sheriff's office said on Wednesday.

Deputies were called on May 5 about a child molestation incident and now Dr. Michael Hart Lebow is facing charges of sodomy, aggravated sodomy and child molestation. He is being held behind bars without bond.

Lebow is a surgeon at University Vascular in Gainsville, according to their website on Aug. 3.