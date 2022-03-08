Child sexually abused by Gainesville surgeon, deputies say

GAINESVILLE, Ga. — Deputies said a surgeon in Gainsville sexually assaulted at least one child in Hall County, their sheriff's office said on Wednesday.
Deputies were called on May 5 about a child molestation incident and now Dr. Michael Hart Lebow is facing charges of sodomy, aggravated sodomy and child molestation. He is being held behind bars without bond.
Lebow is a surgeon at University Vascular in Gainsville, according to their website on Aug. 3.
Hall County Sheriff's Office didn't provide any other information about the incident but did say the child was younger than 16.