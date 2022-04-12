Man shot outside of Gainesville Walmart, police say

GAINESVILLE, Ga. — Police are investigating a shooting outside of a Gainesville Walmart Supercenter on Tuesday.
Authorities said one man was shot in the leg in the parking lot of the store along Shallowford Road. Investigators are calling it a domestic-related incident, adding the man is stable and was taken to a nearby hospital.
Several patrol vehicles were seen in the Walmart parking lot as well as first responders.
As of 5:30 p.m., police said they have a person of interest in custody. Investigators did not offer any other details.