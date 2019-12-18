GAINESVILLE, Ga. — Gainesville authorities have charged a woman with the murder of her four-month-old daughter, according to a press release.

32-year-old LaQuicia Jackson, of Gainesville, is in custody after police said she allegedly suffocated her child.

Police said they were called to the Summit Street Apartments on Monday around 7 a.m. in reference to an unresponsive child.

Police arrived to find the child unresponsive and took the infant girl to the Northeast Georgia Medical Center. Police said the baby girl was later pronounced dead.

Police said Jackson is currently being held at the Hall County Detention Center.

