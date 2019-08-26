TOCCOA, Ga. — On Tuesday, August 20, a grand jury in Stephens County was asked to consider new testimony in an ongoing investigation of an assault and murder, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

On August 8, 2018, officers discovered 18-year-old Joel Keshon Green of Toccoa, suffering from gunshot wounds in the 100 block of South Alexander Street in Toccoa. He later died from his injuries.

The GBI said that three men, Kentavious Broudmain Walker, 22, Demetrius Sanchez Smith, 30 and Ty’Jai Trammel, 24, all of Toccoa, were each charged with Green's murder.

In a separate incident which occurred in July 2018, 18-year-old Spencer Reason of Toccoa was shot and wounded. Walker and 18-year-old Samantha Breanna George were each charged with the aggravated assault of Reason.



After additional investigation, it was determined that the crimes in the two cases were associated with criminal street gang activity. Based on the new evidence, the case was, once again, presented to a Stephens County Grand Jury.

The grand jury returned a true bill indictment along with additional warrants against Walker, Smith and George.

Walker has been charged with malice murder, felony murder, two counts of aggravated assault, two counts of use of a firearm during the commission of a felony and 24 counts of violation of the street gang terrorism and prevention act.

Smith has been charged with malice murder, felony murder, two counts of aggravated assault, two counts of use of a firearm during the commission of a felony and 22 counts of violation of the street gang terrorism and prevention act.

George has been charged with aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and three counts of violation of the street gang terrorism and prevention act.

Walker and Smith were already in custody and will remain there. George was arrested by authorities on August 21, 2019.