Savannah man sentenced to nearly 20 years in prison following violent robbery spree

The Georgia man has been sentenced to 235 months in prison.

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. — A man out of Savannah has been sentenced to nearly two decades in prison following a string of violent robberies in the area.

Garnell Dewitt Quarterman was sentenced to 235 months in prison after pleading guilty to conspiracy to interference with commerce by robbery, David H. Estes, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Georgia, said. The 32-year-old man has also been ordered to pay $19,201.49 in restitution and serve three years of supervised release after completing his prison term.

“Garnell Quarterman and his co-defendant terrorized store employees and customers during a three-month period until the diligent work of our law enforcement partners halted their crime spree and brought them to justice,” Estes said. “Our office will be relentless in targeting violent criminals who threaten the safety of our communities.”

Months after being released from custody in Maryland for armed robbery, Quarterman traveled to Savannah--where he attempted to rob a dozen different convenience stores across Chatham County at gunpoint. The robberies occurred between Nov. 9, 2019 and Jan. 6, 2020, and Quarterman robbed some stores multiple times, according to the Department of Justice.

“Carrying weapons into peaceful places of business and terrorizing hard-working citizens is something the FBI and our law enforcement partners will make every effort to prosecute and punish,” Philip Wislar, Acting Special Agent in Charge of FBI Atlanta, said. “Hopefully the lengthy sentence received by Quarterman will bring some sense of comfort to the victims he terrorized.”