Man sentenced to life in prison after killing driver that caused chain reaction devastation

Gary Davis, 24, shot at the driver 16 times at the complex in 2020, prosecutors said.

Example video title will go here for this video

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A 24-year-old man will now spend the rest of his life in prison for the 2020 murder of a metro Atlanta driver at a DeKalb County condo complex, the district attorney said.

Gary Davis shot at the driver at least 16 times, prosecutors said. On Tuesday, Davis learned his lengthy sentence.

The shooting happened on January 30, 2020, at the Rue Fontaine Condos. The district attorney's office said that an investigation determined that 25-year-old Christopher Eure and another man dropped off a passenger at the apartments.

As Eure began to drive away, Davis ran up to the SUV and shot 16 rounds at the driver. The office also added that Eure lost control of his car and accelerated through the wall of an elderly woman's apartment, pinning her underneath the car.

When Davis fired his weapon, a stray bullet also went through an 11-year-old's room window where no one was hurt.

Eure, the man in the car with him and the elderly woman were all rushed to the hospital. Eure later died, the district attorney said.

Photos: Car hits elderly woman in condo after driver, passenger shot 1/9

2/9

3/9

4/9

5/9

6/9

7/9

8/9

9/9 1 / 9

Davis was arrested just hours after the deadly encounter with two other men. The other men faced drug possession charges in relation to the shooting.

Davis was found guilty on charges of malice murder, felony murder, first-degree criminal damage to property, possession of a firearm during a felony, theft by receiving stolen property and three counts of aggravated assault.