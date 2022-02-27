2 men wanted in assault with gun at Atlanta gas station

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police are looking for a man they say is responsible for an assault with a gun late last year at a gas station in southwest Atlanta.
Police on Sunday released the picture of a man they say was involved in the incident on Dec. 7, 2021 at the Chevron off Headland Drive.
Police say the man was told not to urinate behind the building by an employee around 6:50 p.m. They say that's when the suspect assaulted and pointed a gun at the victim, while a second man assaulted another employee who tried to intervene.
The two men left the scene in a possible gray Buick, police said.
Anyone with information on this case or the identity of the suspect or suspect vehicle that was involved, can contact The Atlanta Police Department’s Aggravated Assault Unit at (404) 546-4213 or submit a tip anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477), online at www.crimestoppersatlanta.org or by texting CSA and the tip to CRIMES (274637). Persons do not have to give their name or any identifying information to be eligible for the reward of up to $2,000.