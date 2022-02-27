2 men wanted in assault with gun at Atlanta gas station

Police released the picture of a man they say was involved in the incident on Dec. 7, 2021 at the Chevron off Headland Drive.

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police are looking for a man they say is responsible for an assault with a gun late last year at a gas station in southwest Atlanta.

Police say the man was told not to urinate behind the building by an employee around 6:50 p.m. They say that's when the suspect assaulted and pointed a gun at the victim, while a second man assaulted another employee who tried to intervene.

The two men left the scene in a possible gray Buick, police said.