ATLANTA — With almost 30 car burglaries at one Atlanta gas station in the last year, victims are now saying they’ve had enough.

In one of the most recent crimes, "Love and Hip-Hop Atlanta" star Alexis Skyy said she and a friend, Sabrina Peterson, were victims of a scary car theft.

It happened Sunday at a QuikTrip on Howell Mill Road. They pair said two suspects stole Peterson's 2019 black Maserati truck, along with clothing.

After an emotional plea on social media, they claim others who were victims of similar crimes started coming forward. So on Monday night, they went back to the site of the crime to hold a rally.

"No justice, no gas," the crowd chanted.

The women pleaded with customers to take their business elsewhere, though some said they were unaware the recent crime.

WXIA

Peterson and Alexis Skyy were joined by supporters and others, claiming they’ve been victims at or near the same QT.

“One guy put a gun in my waist, another guy put a gun in my head," said Edwin Stafford.

Atlanta Police said the Howell Mill QT has had five car burglaries in the last month. The reality star and her friend said they don't believe the management there is doing enough to protect the customers.

“This is beyond me at this point," Peterson, the owner of the stolen truck, explained. "I’m not out here because of me. I have other options, but what about the girl that doesn’t?”

RELATED: Mother's emotional post about childhood cancer goes viral

QuikTrip sent 11Alive the following statement regarding their security protocols:

"QT places the safety of our employees and customers at the apex of what we do. All QT locations are monitored 24 hours a day by us at a central location, meaning our surveillance technology allows us to see both inside the store and our lot. We have added additional security and continue to work with law enforcement to address any issues at that location.”

Monday night, 11Alive's Hope Ford did see a security guard from a private firm at the gas station. However, the group said it wanted to see more action. They hope the rally draws attention to the issue.

“Somebody gonna pull a gun back out on them, and it’s going to get ugly, and that’s when they’re going to add more security, when somebody gets hurt," one man said.

Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms proposed a resolution in 2017 to ask the state to require gas station have adequate security. It failed at the state level, meaning gas stations remain responsible for their own security.

As for the auto theft from Sunday, police are asking anyone who sees the 2019 black Maserati - with damage on the back left side - to contact them.

MORE NEWS:

Reality star Alexis Skyy describes horrific moments when $100K Maserati was stolen at QT

Lil Nas X surprises patients at Children's Healthcare of Atlanta

Rare Friday the 13th full moon to appear this week