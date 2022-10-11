Woman shot, injured at Atlanta gas station

This all unfolded at a Chevron at the intersection of Ponce De Leon Avenue and Piedmont Avenue.

ATLANTA — A woman was shot, injured at an Atlanta gas station overnight, according to police.

This all unfolded at a Chevron at the intersection of Ponce De Leon Avenue and Piedmont Avenue around 2 a.m. Thursday.

Atlanta Police told 11Alive the victim and a man were arguing at the gas station. Sometime during that dispute, she pulled out pepper spray and he pulled out a rifle and shot her, according to police.

Apparently, an officer outside the gas station heard the gunshot and was able to quickly respond.

The man with the gun got away but police said they arrested a friend of his who was there with him.

Meanwhile, the victim was taken to the hospital and police said she is expected to fully recover.