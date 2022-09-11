Man injured after shooting at Midtown gas station, police say

ATLANTA — A man is in the hospital after being shot at an Atlanta gas station early Wednesday morning, according to Atlanta Police.
This happened at a Chevron station just after midnight on Ponce de Leon Avenue.
At this time, details are limited and Atlanta Police have not said what led up to the shooting or whether there's any information on a suspect.
This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.
