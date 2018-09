GASTONIA, N.C. — Police in Gastonia are investigating after a person was killed in a hit-and-run crash Friday morning.

Gastonia Police said the incident happened at the intersection of Jenkins Dairy Road and Mt. Olive Church Road just after 8 a.m.

Detectives have not released any suspect information or identified the victim. No arrests have been made.

This is a developing story. Please stick with WCNC.com as more information becomes available.

