CHAUNCEY, Ga. — A 15-year-old boy now faces two charges in Dodge County in connection with an accidental shooting death of a fellow teen.

A release from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation says the field office in Eastman arrested the boy for shooting and killing 17-year-old Braydon Stokes.

In November 2019, law enforcement found Stokes with gunshot wound at a home on Brown Street in Chauncey. He was taken to a local hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

It was reported then to investigators a juvenile at the home had just returned from hunting when his firearm accidentally discharged, firing a fatal shot at Stokes.

The release says the 15-year-old now faces charges of involuntary manslaughter and reckless conduct.

The GBI did not released the suspect's name.

The investigation's findings were turned over to Oconee Judicial Circuit District Attorney Timothy Vaughn for prosecution, according to the release.

