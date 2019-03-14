NASHVILLE, Ga. — Two people are dead, a third is still missing and a man is in custody connected with their deaths and disappearances.

The GBI announced Thursday afternoon that a 20-year-old Berrien County man was charged in connection with the crimes.

He is identified as Jonathan Douglas Vann, 20, of Nashville, Georgia.

They say the two found dead have not been positively identified and the third person is still missing.

A search from several agencies lead to the discovery of two bodies.

Vann was booked into the Berrien County Jail and the two bodies were sent to the GBI’s office in Macon to be identified.

CASE HISTORY

According to the initial news release from Wednesday night, the Berrien County Sheriff’s Office was called around 5:30 a.m. Tuesday to a vehicle fire in the area off Highway 135 at the Alapaha River.

As they were investigating, they found three people were not responding to law enforcement attempts to make contact.

They were identified as 27-year-old Ronnie Wayne Hackle Jr., 22-year-old Bobbie Lynn Moore, and 17-year-old Mercedes Maelyn Hackle, all of Chauncey.

Dodge County Sheriff Lynn Sheffield says all three of the missing people have a rental house together in Dodge County, in a neighborhood between Milan and Chauncey.

He says they’re investigating when they were last in Dodge County and if anyone else was with them.