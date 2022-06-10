GBI arrests Greenville police officer | Here's why

The officer was using department software outside of law enforcement duties.

GREENVILLE, Ga. — Georgia Bureau of Investigation agents arrested a Meriwether County law enforcement officer accused of violating his oath of office Thursday.

A Georgia Greenville Police Department officer is now facing one count of computer invasion of privacy, one count of unauthorized request or disclosures of criminal history information and one count of violation of oath of office. GBI said more charges could be filed against the officer.

Investigators said GPD asked the state's top law enforcement agency to step in September 2021 amid allegations that the 54-year-old misused the department's Georgia Crime Information Center (GCIC). The officer was hired onto the force in August 2019.

Evidence shows the officer has queried the names of individuals at least 45 times without legitimate law enforcement purpose, according to the GBI. These queries included an ex-wife and ex-girlfriends on his mobile GCIC computer, among other searches for personal use.

The officer has been booked into the Meriwether County Jail, however, the GBI and GPD continue to investigate.