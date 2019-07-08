MANCHESTER, Ga. — Georgia Bureau of Investigation agents have arrested a middle Georgia teen in the murder investigation of a 24-year-old man.

On Monday, agents arrested 19-year-old Zy'Kevious D. Copeland of Warm Springs, Georgia for the murder of K'myre Jernard "KJ" Couch of Manchester, Georgia just days earlier.

Manchester Police requested the GBI's assistance after a shooting on Friday night. Police were called to the 100 block of Trigville Street just before 11 p.m. that night to reports of shots fired. But, by the time they got there, Couch had already been taken to the hospital by someone else.

Further investigation revealed he was shot during an altercation in the same area. He was ultimately pronounced dead by a doctor at Warm Springs Medical Center.

The GBI's Region 2 office in Columbus handled the investigation with assistance from the Meriwether County Sheriff's Office, the Manchester Police Department, the Georgia State Patrol, the GBI West Metro Regional Drug Office and the newly-formed GBI Gang Task Force.

Despite the arrest, the investigation isn't over. The GBI is asking anyone with information about the incident that took Couch's life to either call them at 706-565-788 or call the Manchester Police Department at 706-846-3155.

