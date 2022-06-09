GBI to make announcement on cold case out of Dade County

Here's what we know about the case, which dates back to the late 80s.

ATLANTA — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is giving an update on a 30-plus-year-old cold case at its headquarters in Decatur on Tuesday afternoon.

While the GBI did not disclose the details of their announcement, the FBI confirmed with 11Alive that the announcement is in relation to a woman found dead in Dade County back in 1988.

The investigation began when an unidentified woman was found along I-59 in Dade County, Georgia, just over five miles from the state line.

Investigators plan on giving the latest update in the case at 1:30 p.m.

The GBI worked for years to identify her and begin the investigation into her death.

Earlier this year, the woman was identified as Stacey Lyn Chahorski from Michigan, who was last heard from in Sept. of 1988. The National Missing and Unidentified Persons System said Chahorski told her mother she was in North Carolina and would be traveling to Flint and Muskegon.

In the mid-2000s, the case was reassigned, and additional evidence was taken to the FBI's evidence lab to be tested. Photos were drawn to recreate what the victim could have looked like at the time and her DNA was entered into the missing persons database.

In 2015, the case was reassigned again. The GBI worked with the FBI to use a new type of genealogy investigation that had previously solved homicide investigations.

Chahorski would have been 52 years old this year.

The GBI said she was at one point buried in a Dade County cemetery and now her body will be reunited with her family.