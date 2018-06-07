ATLANTA —This year is shaping up to be one of the deadliest ever for officer-involved shootings in Georgia.

The year is only halfway through, but there have already been more people killed by police officers than there were all of last year.

11Alive’s Ryan Kruger is connecting the dots to try and get to the bottom of what law enforcement believes is behind this spike, and what’s being done to stop the bloodshed.

So far this year, a Georgia law enforcement officer has shot and killed someone on average once a week. The most recent shooting came Wednesday night in Spalding County. In that situation, a mother called 911, worried about her son's mental health.

Officials said 35-year-old Ryan Force charged at his deputies with a shot gun, and those deputies, who are trained in mental health intervention, shot and killed the man, saying he was a threat.

READ | 'Mental distress' call turns deadly after officer-involved shooting in Griffin

The GBI is now investigating that shooting, like they do almost every officer involved shooting in the state. But they have been overwhelmed this year.

Sign up for the daily Speed Feed Newsletter Sign up for the daily Speed Feed Newsletter Something went wrong. This email will be delivered to your inbox once a day in the morning. Thank you for signing up for the Speed Feed Newsletter. Please try again later.

Submit

According to numbers from the GBI, that was the thirtieth deadly shooting involving officers so far this year. That’s more than the total for all of last year, and it's also significantly higher than in years past. More worrisome, it’s on pace to double the highest number in recent years.

PREVIOUS | Officer-involved shootings in Georgia are trending upward

But it’s not just lethal force. Non-deadly shootings are also up.

Officials said if the current pace holds, there could be more than a hundred total shootings this year, which would greatly surpass recent years.

Police use-of-force by firearm GBI investigations:

2011 - 37 shooting investigations (12 deaths)

2012 - 58 shooting investigations (25 deaths)

2013 - 48 shooting investigations (23 deaths)

2014 - 47 shooting investigations (14 deaths)

2015 - 59 shooting investigations (28 deaths)

2016 - 77 shooting investigations (24 deaths)

2017 - 88 shooting investigations (29 deaths)

2018 - 51 shooting investigations (30 deaths)

The GBI’s Director Vernon Keenan told 11Alive he thinks the upward trend in violence is and "epidemic," but he believes he knows what’s behind the increase.

“It involves persons who are using drugs. Many of them methamphetamine,” he theorized. “Methamphetamine makes a person very prone to violence. In many of these cases the person involved is suffering from mental illness. It may be one factor, it may be a combination of factors.”

MORE | Investigators concerned with disturbing upward trend in number of deaths from meth

But if we know what the problem is, what's being done to fix it?

The state of Georgia is increasing it's funding to mental health and substance abuse programs in next year’s budget – by almost $60 million extra.

But on the national, level the Trump administration has proposed slashing funding to some mental health programs, leaving it unclear as to whether the state’s increase in funding is enough to offset the possible national decrease.

© 2018 WXIA