GBI to announce results of 'extensive drug trafficking investigation' this morning

The GBI will be holding a press conference at 11 a.m. at the Hall County Sheriff's Office in Gainesville.

GAINESVILLE, Ga. — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation says it will reveal the outcome of an "extensive drug trafficking investigation" this morning.

According to the bureau, speakers will include GBI Director Vic Reynolds and FBI Atlanta Assistant Special Agent in Charge Alexis Santiago. They said local, state and federal law enforcement will be represented.

In the last couple weeks, the GBI has also announced the arrest of nearly 50 people in a $1.75 million meth bust in Pickens and Cherokee counties, as well as the arrest of seven people in connection to drug trafficking out of a bar in LaGrange.