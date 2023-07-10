White County deputy shoots man fleeing authorities in open moving truck, sheriff's office says

It all unfolded around 11 a.m. Saturday deputies saw an open Penske box truck traveling on Hwy 115 East heading westbound.

WHITE COUNTY, Ga. — State law enforcement is investigating after White County deputies shot a man in the arm after he tried to run over them with a moving truck, the sheriff's office said.

It all unfolded around 11 a.m. Saturday deputies saw an open Penske box truck traveling on Hwy 115 East heading westbound. Household items such as furniture were falling out of the truck, deputies said.

As authorities tried to stop the driver, the man kept going, even ramming into a deputy patrol vehicle, according to the White County Sheriff's Office.

Despite attempts at PIT maneuvers, the man continued to evade law enforcement, authorities said, even trying to run over a deputy on Helen Highway during the pursuit. This led deputies to fire at the driver, striking him in the arm - but he continued to drive away, the sheriff's office said.

Just passed scene in Cleveland involving White County Sheriff Office & @ga_dps troopers. The @GBI_GA crime scene unit just showed up. It involves a Penske rental truck wrecked in a yard in 300 block of W Kytle Street in front of Jack P Nix Elementary School.

Cleveland Police Department officers became involved in the pursuit and were able "to wreck the offender in the parking lot of Jack P. Nix Elementary School," a statement from the sheriff's office read.

The driver, later identified as a 53-year-old man, was taken into custody. He was then taken to Northeast Georgia Medical Center to be treated for his injuries. No law enforcement was hurt, the sheriff's office said.