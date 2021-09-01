Alpharetta man arrested in connection with human trafficking investigation, GBI says

Their investigation led detectives to Chestertown, Maryland where a 14-year-old girl was found in a man's home.

SPARKS, Ga. — A 23-year-old Alpharetta man has been arrested by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation in connection with a human trafficking investigation.

He was taken into custody in Athens on Tuesday on the following six charges:

Trafficking of persons for labor or servitude (sex trafficking of a minor) and enticing a minor (Cook County charges)

Trafficking of Person for Labor or Servitude (sex trafficking of a minor: Athens-Clarke County charge)

Child molestation (Athens-Clarke County charge)

Aggravated child molestation (Athens-Clarke County charge)

Statutory rape (Athens-Clarke County charge)

Kidnapping (Athens-Clarke County charge)

The GBI also secured arrest warrants in Cook County for a 50-year-old Chestertown, Maryland man. He faces the following charges:

Trafficking of persons of labor or servitude (sex trafficking of a minor: Cook County charge)

Two counts of enticing a minor (Cook County charge)

Interstate Interference with Custody (Cook County charge)

Trafficking of persons for labor or servitude (sex trafficking of a minor: Athens-Clark County charge)

Kidnapping (Athens-Clarke County charge)

Enticing a minor (Athens-Clarke County charge)

On April 16, 2020, the GBI said it was requested by the Sparks County Police Department to assist in a missing person's case. Their investigation led detectives to Chestertown, Maryland where a 14-year-old girl was found in the man's home.

After investigating further, the GBI said the Alpharetta man was identified as an associate of the Maryland man.

Additionally, on July 21, 2021, the Alpharetta man was arrested in Cook County for conspiracy to commit interstate interference contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

The GBI said it has identified one victim and the investigation remains ongoing.

If anyone has any information, contact the GBI’s Regional Office in Douglas, GA at (912) 389-4103 or the Sparks Police Department at (229) 546-8211.