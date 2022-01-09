GBI investigating after Georgia State Patrol trooper shoots teen in Toombs County

The GBI says the 17-year-old was leading officers on a chase when she got out of the vehicle due to a flat tire and started running away.

TOOMBS COUNTY, Ga. — The GBI is investigating after a Georgia State Patrol trooper shot a 17-year-old girl in a chase in Toombs County Sunday.

According to a news release, it all started when Lyons Police were responding to a bank alarm call. They heard shots being fired and called dispatch around 12:10 a.m. to report the shots.

Dispatch also got a 911 call about shots being fired near the CKT mobile home park on East Clifton Avenue.

The release says as officers were responding to the mobile home park, they saw a man – identified as 32-year-old Charles James of Vidalia – driving through yards of homes. He got out of the car and ran away before being caught on Jones Street.

Taliyah Williams, 17, was also in the car and drove away, starting a chase that passed the officer who was arresting James. The officer reported hearing gunfire and fired shots back at the car.

Georgia State Patrol joined the chase, which ended around East Grady and 11th Street due to a flat tire on Williams' vehicle. The GBI says Williams got out of the car and ran, and then she was shot by a Georgia State Patrol trooper. She was taken to a hospital in Savannah.