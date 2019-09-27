HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — Reports of a naked person walking down a Henry County street ended with a death and, now, a state investigation.

The Henry County Police Department called in the Georgia Bureau of Investigation to look into a use of force case that involved multiple departments and a combative suspect.

Around 10 p.m. on Saturday, officers with the Hampton Police Department responded to a naked man walking down Oak Street. Hampton Police said he became combative when they found him, so they requested Henry County Police for assistance.

During the incident, the GBI reports the man was tasered by officers from both departments before being subdued. However, this is when authorities said he "exhibited signs of medical distress" and medical services were dispatched to the scene.

The man, later identified as 24-year-old Fernando Rodriguez of Forest Park, was taken to Piedmont Henry Hospital before being rushed to Grady Memorial Hospital. That's where, according to the GBI, he died.

The GBI's investigating into the death is still ongoing. Once complete, it will be turned over to the Henry County District Attorney's Office for review.

MORE HEADLINES

Fayetteville's Kelley O'Hara wins over the internet with US flag rescue, post-game kiss, locker room celebration

Sophie's Nightmare: How a Georgia mother allowed her boyfriend to impregnate her 10-year-old

Marietta couple shares warning on toxic algae after dog dies less than an hour after visit to Lake Allatoona

'Love you mommy' were the last words she said to her mother

FBI: 169 arrested in metro Atlanta Super Bowl sex trafficking sting, several children recovered