The GBI is now investigating after a missing Crisp County 21-year-old was found dead Monday near Homerville.

According to a news release from the GBI, the Crisp County Sheriff’s Office received a missing person’s report for 21-year-old Cameron Fontaine on May 19.

The sheriff's office issued a missing person's post on their Facebook page on May 24.

Fontaine’s vehicle was later found on Highway 441 near the Clinch County Sheriff’s Office, and his body was found in the woods on Monday, May 27, less than two miles from his vehicle.

Final identification and cause of death will be determined by an autopsy at the GBI Medical Examiner’s Office in Macon.

Anyone with information on Fontaine’s death or disappearance can call the Clinch County Sheriff’s Office at 912-487-5316.

WHAT OTHER PEOPLE ARE READING

RELATED: Perry Police issue lookout for wanted man

RELATED: Man killed in east Macon house fire

RELATED: 8th grader killed in Laurens County accident

RELATED: Perry man drowns in Lake Lanier