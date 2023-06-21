GBI investigating after woman killed, 2 others hurt in Barnesville shooting

A 33-year-old woman, identified as Yasmine Wright, died at the scene.

BARNESVILLE, Ga. — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is handling a homicide in Barnesville, Georgia.

The Barnesville Police Department asked the GBI to step in Tuesday after they got a call about three people shot on Carey J. Buckner Street around 6 p.m. Evidence shows that one person shot three people from a car.

A 33-year-old woman, identified as Yasmine Wright, died at the scene. The other two, a man and a woman, were taken to a nearby hospital.

Barnesville Police Chief Belinda Penamon said at the time it looked like a possible drive-by shooting, adding that it seemed the three people had run out of gas and were filling the car's tank. The three people don't live in the area, she added.

"This is not nothing that happens here all the time, we're trying to put this together and make it make sense - because it's not making sense," she said Tuesday night.

Investigators said 33-year-old Eric Spradley was the one who opened fire. Spradley was later found dead in Atlanta from what is believed to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound, GBI said.

It has been two years since there's been a homicide in Barnesville.