GBI investigating man's alleged shooting death of his brother in Walton County

The Walton County Sheriff's Office requested the GBI's assistance in the investigation.

MONROE, Ga. — A 31-year-old Monroe man was charged with the murder of his brother on Friday, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

They said that Friday afternoon at about 4:35 p.m., Walton County Sheriff's deputies responded to a 911 call regarding a person shot at an address off of Jack Glass Road in Monroe.

When deputies arrived, they found 27-year-old Henry Thomas McDougal of Monroe suffering from a gunshot wound, they said.

The GBI said that aid was given to McDougal immediately. He was transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

A short time later, the GBI said, Henry's brother, James Lewis McDougal, surrendered to deputies.

They said he is being charged with his brother's murder.

James McDougal has been arrested for shooting and killing his brother, Henry McDougal, yesterday afternoon in Monroe, Walton County. The GBI is assisting the Walton County Sheriff's Office with the investigation. https://t.co/onwyIKiXNT pic.twitter.com/wkMgy8oQT3 — GA Bureau of Investigation (@GBI_GA) October 17, 2020