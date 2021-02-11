Cobb officer shoots armed man, GBI investigating

The shooting happened Tuesday evening.

ATLANTA — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is looking into an incident in which a Cobb County officer shot a man on Tuesday. The incident reportedly happened on 1190 Winchester Pkwy in Smyrna, which appears to be the location of a Red Roof Inn, around 7 p.m.

Cobb County Police said one of their officers shot a man who was armed. He was then transported to a local hospital with serious injuries but is expected to survive, police said.