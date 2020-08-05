GBI investigating person who took video of Ahmaud Arbery shooting

'If we believe there's probable cause for an arrest, then we'll make it; If we don't then we won't.'

GLYNN COUNTY, Ga. — Georgia Bureau of Investigation Director Vic Reynolds called the video which depicted the shooting death of Ahmaud Arbery, an unarmed jogger killed in February, an "important piece of evidence," during a news conference Friday.

A father and son, Gregory and Travis McMichael, have been charged with felony murder and aggravated assault in connection with Arbery's death.

The video, taken from a truck driving behind Arbery, was released by a Brunswick attorney, Alan Tucker. Tucker said he had obtained the video from a neighbor who was following Arbery.

Reynolds was asked if the GBI was investigating the person who had taken the video of the incident.

"Let's say, hypothetically, if we believe there's probable cause for an arrest, then we'll make it; If we don't, then we won't," Reynolds, a former county prosecutor in metro Atlanta, said. "I don't mean to be that simplistic of flippant, but that's what it is with us."

Tucker said he wanted to release the video to show the public exactly what happened that day.

According to our Jacksonville sister station, WTLV, Tucker said on Thursday he does not officially represent the McMichaels but has spoken them in the past.

In the video, as Arbery approached the truck, the driver can be seen outside the truck holding what appears to be a weapon.

The video appears to show Arbery trying to go around the truck on the right and continue along his way when he is blocked by one of the McMichaels holding the weapon. After this, three shots are can be heard, with Arbery falling to the ground after the final shot sounds.

Reporters asked Reynolds on Friday morning if the person who took the video was part of the investigation.

Reynolds replied that if you're asking whether we are "investigating the individual who shot the video, yes."

Tucker said his intention behind releasing the video was to protect the community he loves.