STATESBORO, Ga. – A 20-year-old man was found dead in his on-campus apartment at Georgia Southern University, and the school has asked state agents to help determine what happened.

Malik Jones was found dead at the Freedom’s Landing Apartment Complex at about 8 a.m. on Sept. 18, according to police.

Georgia Southern issued the following statement to WSAV:

"It is with sadness that we inform you of the passing of our student, Malik Dante Jones. Malik was a junior in the management program on the Statesboro Campus. Our thoughts are with Malik's family, friends and classmates. Support is available to our students through the Counseling Center."

A Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) medical examiner performed an autopsy and will determine a cause of death, which has not been released.

The GBI is investigating Jones’ death along with the Georgia Southern Police Department. Anyone with information is asked to call the GBI Statesboro office at 912-871-1121.

