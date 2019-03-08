LOGANVILLE, Ga. — A kidnapping suspect is dead after being tracked down to a Kroger parking lot and allegedly attacking an officer with a knife during a struggle.

Georgia Bureau of Investigation spokesperson Nelly Miles said that around 2:58 p.m., Braselton Police officers searching for an alleged kidnapper found the suspect in the area of Highway 78 and Rosebud Road - a Kroger shopping center not far from Loganville, Georgia.

"Once they made contact with the subject, the individual attempted to flee," Miles said. "Officers tackled the subject and that male suspect ended up pulling out a knife."

That's when Miles said one of the officers fired at the suspect once. He was hit and died on the way to an area hospital.

"At this particular point, it's still very early in our investigation, but we do know the subject is from Florida," Miles said.

In all, two officers were involved in the incident. Miles said the one who fired the shot was not the one being threatened with a knife.

As to why the officers were in the Loganville area, she said there was a legitimate reason.

"There were questions about why they were in Loganville but because they were working that kidnapping investigation, that investigation took them here," Miles said. "Because, as I understand it right now, those individuals actually worked in Braselton. That's how Braselton Police officers were involved."

The officers didn't report any injuries in the confrontation. Miles said that agents are still trying to figure out if the officers were wearing body cameras during the incident.

She added that they know the suspect is from Florida but weren't sure where he resided at the time of the shooting.

Gwinnett Police said they are on the scene but only in a support role and Braselton Police and the GBI are handling the investigation.

This is the 48th officer-involved shooting that the GBI has been requested to investigate in 2019.

