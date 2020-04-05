GBI: Man dies after holding kids hostage, initiating standoff in Cordele

No officers were injured during the hours-long incident, according to the news release

CORDELE, Ga. — A man died Sunday after receiving a gunshot wound during a standoff and hostage situation in Cordele, according to a news release from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

The release says Cordele Police officers were dispatched to 604 East Oak Street because of "a disturbance involving three to four adults and two children" around 4:30 a.m.

While there, officers found 38-year-old LeJune Benjamin Cobb with a handgun.

Cobb and the officers exchanged gunfire inside the house and the officers were able to get out safely.

According to the GBI, that's when "three adults escaped with Cobb and the children remaining in the residence."

Cordele Police then requested the help of the Crisp County Sheriff's Office.

The Tri-County Special Response Team also responded.

With the help of friends and family, negotiators were able to safely get the children out of the house.

However, the GBI says Cobb started another exchange of gunfire during the negotiations.

The Special Response Team was able to enter the house after hours of negotiating and found Cobb with a single gunshot wound.

He was transported to an unnamed hospital and later died.

The GBI Crime Lab will perform an autopsy, though the release did not list a scheduled date.

The GBI says the Dooly County Sheriff's Office, Tift County Sheriff's Office, Turner County Sheriff's Office, Lowndes County Sheriff's Office, Warner Robins Police Department, Georgia State Patrol, and GBI Explosives Ordnance Disposal Unit all assisted with the case.

No officers were injured.