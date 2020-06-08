GBI: Man shoots himself while being arrested by Atlanta Police

A 20-year-old man was shot and wounded while being taken into custody by police Wednesday morning.

ATLANTA — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation says a 20-year-old Atlanta man was wounded when he shot himself while being taken into custody by Atlanta Police officers on multiple outstanding warrants Wednesday morning.

According to a report from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, police officers were called to an apartment in the 3000 block of Landrum Drive in southwest Atlanta at about 10:55 a.m., regarding Jonqurious Ty'Edward Kindel.

The GBI said that Kindel had outstanding warrants for robbery from Peachtree City and East Point.

As officers tried to take Kindel into custody, the GBI said he resisted arrest and a struggle ensued.

During the struggle, an officer discharged a taser, striking Kindel, the GBI report said.

The GBI has been requested to investigate a shooting that occurred in Atlanta this morning. https://t.co/H8u3R7j1S4 pic.twitter.com/uyzjIw3JlG — GA Bureau of Investigation (@GBI_GA) August 5, 2020

Over the course of the incident, Kindel shot himself with a handgun he had on him, resulting in non-life-threatening injuries, according to the report.

The GBI said that officers administered first aid on the scene before Kindel was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment of his injuries. No officers were injured during the incident.

The GBI said that once their investigation has been concluded, it will be turned over to the Fulton County District Attorney's Office.