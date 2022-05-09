A man reportedly killed his roommate and stole his car. The landlord discovered the body, GBI says

He is also wanted to aggravated assault and theft by taking a motor vehicle.

WINDER, Ga. — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is seeking assistance in locating a man wanted for felony murder in connection to the death of a 69-year-old man in Winder.

The suspect, 54-year-old Miguel Martinez, is also wanted to aggravated assault and theft by taking a motor vehicle.

According to an initial investigation, a landlord discovered the victim, David Wolfe, dead inside his home during a welfare check.

According to the GBI, who were requested to investigate by the Winder Police Department, Wolfe and Martinez were roommates but had not been see for several days.

Wolfe's car was also missing according to the GBI. However, officers have since located it in another party of the county.

Those with any information are asked to contact the Winder Police Department at (770) 867-2156 or the GBI Athens Field Office at (706) 552-2309.