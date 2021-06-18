GBI: Murder warrant issued for Marietta woman in murder of Rossana Delgado

Maria Katherine Chavez Encarnacion, 28, was last known to be in Mexico, according to the GBI.

GILMER COUNTY, Ga. — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation issued a murder warrant for the arrest of Maria Katherine Chavez Encarnacion, 28, of Marietta in the murder of Rossana Delgado on April 20.

Encarnacion's last known location is Mexico, according to the GBI.

The GBI reported that the Gilmer County Sheriff's Office had discovered the body of Delgado of Bethlehem, Georgia on April 20 around 7 a.m. while checking a home in Cherry Log.

The Georgia mother had been reported missing just days earlier by her husband when she didn't return home from her job as a taxi driver.

The GBI has already arrested 30-year-old Megan Colone, 26-year-old Oscar Manuel Garcia, 25-year-old Juan Antonio Vega and Calvin Harvard of Covington, 28 with the help of U.S. Homeland Security.

Additionally, the GBI issued a murder warrant for 28-year-old Carolina Jazmin Rodriguez-Ramirez, who could also be in Mexico with another suspect Mario Alberto Barbosa-Juarez.