GBI says Chickamauga man was shot, killed after pointing gun at officers

The 60-year-old man ignored officers' commands, the GBI said.

CHICKAMAUGA, Ga. — A 60-year-old man who pointed a gun at officers and ignored commands to drop it during a domestic dispute was shot and killed on Wednesday morning, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

A report from the GBI said that a female victim that lives at a home in the 1300 block of Brotherton Lane in Chickamauga had been beaten and held there against her will by 60-year-old Jack Lamar Harris, also of Chickamauga.

The GBI said that the victim was, at some point, able to get away from Harris and call 911 for help.

Deputies from the Walker County Sheriff's Office, along with agents from the Lookout Mountain Drug Task Force responded to the call, the GBI said.

When they arrived, one of the deputies and two of the task force members went toward the rear door of the home, according to the GBI.

Harris, the GBI said, came out of the back door and failed to respond to commands from the law enforcement officers to stop and show his hands.

Instead, he re-entered the home, the GBI said, and came back out of the home.

When he came back out, the GBI said, he still refused to stop and show his hands. At that point, one of the officers noticed that Harris was holding a black handgun in his hand.

The GBI is investigating an OIS involving the Walker County Sheriff's Office, Lookout Mountain Drug Task Force, and Jack Lamar Harris, age 60, that occurred when officers responded to a domestic dispute at a home in Chickamauga. Harris died at the scene. https://t.co/RwOvC168Ml pic.twitter.com/DLLwNVYP6F — GA Bureau of Investigation (@GBI_GA) August 20, 2020

According to the GBI, Harris then raised the weapon and pointed it toward the officers.

The officers, the GBI said, commanded Harris to drop the weapon.

When Harris didn't do so, they said, the officers fired multiple times, hitting Harris, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to the GBI, the female victim was transported to the CHI Memorial Hospital in Fort Oglethorpe for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. No officers were hurt during the incident.