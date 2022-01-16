GBI searches for Lee County murder suspect

LEE COUNTY, Ga. — A man is on the run after firing a gun, killing someone and stealing a vehicle in Lee County, authorities say.
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said Natonya Chappell is wanted for murder and aggravated assault.
On Saturday, authorities said Chappell shot multiple people and took off in a stolen vehicle in Leesburg, Georgia. GBI said the car has since been found and are treating the case as a death investigation.
Investigators said Chappell was last seen in Terrell County near Bronwood, they consider him armed and dangerous.
The 41-year-old is 5-foot-10 and is around 180 pounds, according to authorities. They ask anyone with information on his whereabouts to call 911.