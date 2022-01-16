GBI searches for Lee County murder suspect

The agency said Natonya Chappell shot multiple people and stole a car.

LEE COUNTY, Ga. — A man is on the run after firing a gun, killing someone and stealing a vehicle in Lee County, authorities say.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said Natonya Chappell is wanted for murder and aggravated assault.

On Saturday, authorities said Chappell shot multiple people and took off in a stolen vehicle in Leesburg, Georgia. GBI said the car has since been found and are treating the case as a death investigation.

(1/2) 🚨WANTED🚨

Police need your help finding Natonya Chappell, wanted in a GBI & Lee County Sheriff’s Office death investigation.



Chappell allegedly shot multiple people & stole a car. The car has been recovered and Chappell was last seen in Terrell County near Bronwood. pic.twitter.com/vP1owo3Qqs — GA Bureau of Investigation (@GBI_GA) January 15, 2022

Investigators said Chappell was last seen in Terrell County near Bronwood, they consider him armed and dangerous.