LITHONIA, Ga. — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation needs help finding three children who they believe were exploited in sex crimes.

GBI and the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office arrested 35-year-old Dectavious Thomas Moore on multiple counts of sexually exploiting children. He was taken into custody Wednesday.

The GBI’s Child Exploitation and Computer Crimes Unit was requested to assist with processing evidence in a Newton County case involving Moore. Moore had previously been arrested in September 2017 for enticing a child for indecent purposes. A search of Moore’s cell phone found images of child pornography.

Authorities searched Moore’s home in Lithonia. They said they found evidence that the sexually explicit images were produced at the home. In DeKalb County, law enforcement officers charged him with two counts of child molestation, one count of aggravated sexual battery, and one count of enticing a child for indecent purposes. Additional charges against Moore are expected.

Based on the images, investigators believe six to eight children were exploited by Moore. Only three have been identified so far.

The GBI is asking the public to help identify the remaining children. The victims are girls ranging in age from 7 to 14 years old.

Anyone with information is asked to call the GBI at 404-270-8870 or by emailing them.

MORE CRIME NEWS | Mugshot Gallery

Mug Shot Photos

© 2018 WXIA