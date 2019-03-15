NASHVILLE, Ga. — The third missing person from Dodge County is dead and a second person is in custody with the deaths of all three people.

According to the GBI, the remains of the third individual were recovered on Thursday night.

25-year-old Kayante Green was arrested on charges related to the deaths of all three people.

At this time, efforts are still being made to positively identify the three bodies.

The first two bodies were found Wednesday and 20-year-old Jonathan Vann was arrested and charged with the disappearances and deaths.

CASE HISTORY

According to the initial news release from Wednesday night, the Berrien County Sheriff’s Office was called around 5:30 a.m. Tuesday to a vehicle fire in the area off Highway 135 at the Alapaha River.

As they were investigating, they found three people were not responding to law enforcement attempts to make contact.

They were identified as 27-year-old Ronnie Wayne Hackle Jr., 22-year-old Bobbie Lynn Moore, and 17-year-old Mercedes Maelyn Hackle, all of Chauncey.

Dodge County Sheriff Lynn Sheffield says all three of the missing people have a rental house together in Dodge County, in a neighborhood between Milan and Chauncey.

He says they’re investigating when they were last in Dodge County and if anyone else was with them.