GBI to update public on Ahmaud Arbery murder case today

A press conference is scheduled for 9 a.m.

ATLANTA — The GBI will hold a press conference this morning to provide an update on the investigation into the killing of Ahmaud Arbery.

Arbery's death is now a murder case following the arrest last night and charges for a father and son, Gregory and Travis McMichael, who claimed they were making a citizen's arrest when the son shot Arbery to death in February.

The press conference will take place at 9 a.m. 11Alive will be airing it live on air, on 11Alive.com and on our YouTube page.

The case has become a national flashpoint this week, with many across the nation voicing outrage that for more than two months after Arbery's death, there were no arrests or developments in the case.

Civil rights activists and groups such as the NAACP have highlighted it as a searing example of the inequities black Americans face - with two white men saying they believed Arbery - a black man - had committed robberies in the Brunswick, Ga. neighborhood where they accosted him and shot him to death, to no apparent consequences.

Those expressing outrage have argued the two were shielded from accountability thanks to the father's ties to law enforcement as a former Glynn County Police officer and investigator in the district attorney's office.

The case is now in the hands of its third district attorney - Atlantic Judicial Circuit DA Tom Durden, based an hour away from Brunswick in Hinesville. Two others - including the Brunswick Judicial Circuit DA Jackie Johnson, who runs the office where McMichael once worked - closer to the area recused themselves.

Friday would have been Arbery's 26th birthday. Around the nation, people will be running or walking 2.23 miles - for Feb. 23, the day he was killed - under the #IRunWithMaud banner in a show of solidarity.