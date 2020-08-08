The shooting is reportedly linked to a video circulating around Facebook. FCN is working to confirm the information.

WAYCROSS, Ga. — Agents with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation are investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened around 8 a.m. Saturday in Waycross, according to the GBI.

Several viewers sent First Coast News a video of the scene following the incident. The video, a Facebook Live, taken and narrated by a woman who identifies herself as the sister of those involved.

According to the woman in the video, officers with the Waycross Police Department pulled over a car with the woman’s siblings in it when the car turned onto the street their mother lives on. The woman in the video said her 9-year-old brother, two 12-year-old sisters and 15-year-old brother, as well as the 17-year-old driver, were in the car. The GBI said the vehicle was pulled over after the officer noticed a traffic violation at the intersection of Howe Street and Brunell Street. The GBI said the officer was trying to obtain license plate information.

The GBI said as the vehicle approached the area of Walters Street and Greenwood Street, three minors, ages 9, 12, and 14, exited the vehicle and ran off while it was stopped. This differs slightly from the account of the woman in the Facebook Live video who said the 9-year-old and two 12-year-olds got out of the car and ran to their mother's house down the street.

A second officer was called to the scene, according to the GBI, while the first officer continued to follow the three minors in his vehicle. As the second officer began to approach the stopped car containing the remaining minors, the GBI said the car drove toward him. That's when the officer fired multiple times at the vehicle, according to the GBI.

Two boys, ages 15 and 16, then fled the car while it was still in drive. The GBI said the vehicle came to a stop further up the road.

An altercation ensued between the officer and the 15-year-old boy who left the car, according to the GBI. The woman in the Facebook Live video said the officer pistol-whipped her 15-year-old brother. She said no bullets hit anyone, but there were two bullet holes in the car. In the video, the woman's 15-year-old brother is taken out of one police car and put into another. The GBI said the teen was treated for minor injuries from the altercation.

The first responding officer eventually returned to the initial scene of the traffic stop after hearing gunshots. GBI said the three minors went home and no officers were injured.

Both the Waycross Police Department and the GBI said the incident is under investigation. Specifically, the Waycross Police Department said the GBI is the point agency and said: “as procedure, we always call them for any use of force of this nature.”

Larry Lockey, the president of the Waycross NAACP, said he met with the family and is looking into the incident as well. According to Georgia-based attorney Gerald A. Griggs, the Georgia NAACP has been alerted to the incident.

The GBI said anyone with information regarding the incident can contact the GBI at 912-389-4103 or the Waycross Police Department at 912-287-2921.