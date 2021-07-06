Georgia ranks 2nd most-concerned state in the US about police violence, survey shows

The survey is called The State of Safety in America survey and it asked people across the country about their crime and safety perceptions.

ATLANTA — A new survey found that Georgia residents are the second most concerned state in America when it comes to police violence.

According to the findings, 64% of Georgia residents worry about police violence daily. This information follows 96 shootings involving officers across Georgia. The only state that is more concerned about police violence is New York, according to the State of Safety survey.

Although half of the survey participants said they are confident in law enforcement’s approach to crime prevention -- nearly the same amount (46%) said they are more likely to call an organization other than the police in a non-emergency.

54% of Georgia residents said they believe crime is on the rise. Worry regarding crime and safety rose 19% "year over year."

Here's a look at the latest tally by the Atlanta Police Department:

Shooting incidents in Atlanta, so far this year, are up 41% compared with the same period in 2020; and they are up 71% compared with the same period in 2019.

Murders are up 45%, from 2020, so far, and they are up 54%, from 2019, so far.

And during the July 4 weekend in 2020, alone, there were 31 people shot across the city; five of them died.