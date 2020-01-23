FORSYTH, Ga. — Donnie Lance, who is scheduled for execution next Wednesday for the 1997 murders of his ex-wife and another man, has chosen his last meal.

The Georgia Department of Corrections announced Lance's final meal on Thursday - he'll be having two chili steak burgers, french fries, onion rings, mustard, ketchup and a soda, the department said.

The Jackson County Superior Court ordered Lance's execution Jan. 29. at the Georgia Diagnostic and Classification Prison in Jackson at 7 p.m.

Lance was convicted in 1999 for the murders of his ex-wife Sabrina "Joy" Lance, and Dwight "Butch" G. Wood, Jr.

According to a Georgia Supreme Court summary of his case, Wood was found shot twice with a shotgun and Lance was found beaten to death, by repeated blows to her face.

The door to Wood's home had imprints consistent with size 7 1/2 EE Sears "Diehard" work shoes, investigators said, which Donnie Lance denied having any kind of pair of.

"However, a search of Lance's shop revealed an empty shoe box that had markings showing it formerly contained shoes of the same type and size as those that made the imprints on Wood's door, testimony by Sears personnel showed that Lance had purchased work shoes of the same type and size and had then exchanged them under a warranty for a new pair, and footprints inside and outside of Lance's shop matched the imprint on Butch Wood's door," the Supreme Court summary says.

Investigators also found an unspent shotgun shell that matched the ammunition used to kill Wood in a grease pit at Lance's shop.

A man named Joe Moore also testified that he visited Lance at his shop the morning before the bodies were found, and that Lance told him "that bi***," referring to Sabrina Lance, would not be coming to clean his house that day.

Moore also testified Lance told him, of Wood, "his daddy could buy him out of a bunch of places, but he can't buy him out of Hell."

Moore said Lance also told him both people were dead.

If executed, Lance will be the 53rd inmate put to death by lethal injection, according to the Georgia Department of Corrections.

Jimmy Fletcher Meders was scheduled for lethal injection last week, but the State Board of Pardons and Paroles commuted his sentence hours before he was set to die.

