Georgia deputy arrested, charged for allegedly shooting at car he pulled over

Oglethorpe County Sheriff’s Deputy Michael Norton Davis faces two counts of aggravated assault in the incident, according to the GBI.

ATHENS, Ga. — A Georgia sheriff's deputy has been arrested, charged with aggravated assault and evidently fired for allegedly shooting at a car he pulled over and hit.

According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, 35-year-old Michael Norton Davis, described as a former Oglethorpe County Sheriff's deputy, faces two counts of aggravated assault for the April 12 incident.

The GBI said Davis attempted to pull over a 27-year-old Athens man on Hwy. 78 in Oglethorpe County for speeding, and then struck the man's pulled-over car with his patrol vehicle.

"Davis got out of his car and gave verbal commands," a GBI release said, as the man began to drive away after his car was hit.

"Deputy Davis fired three shots at the car, striking the car twice," the GBI said.

Nobody was hit or injured, according to the GBI.

The driver was eventually arrested for traffic violations in Athens-Clarke County.

"A passenger in the vehicle... was taken to a local area hospital as a precautionary measure," the bureau said.