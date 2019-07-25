MABLETON, Ga. - Authorities have identified a man who was found dead of multiple gunshot wounds in Cobb County early Monday.

According to the Cobb County Police Department, 24-year-old George Anthony Vela was found shot to death on Hickory Trail just before 1 a.m. on July 22.

The Associated Press reports Vela was returning home with his wife from watching "The Lion King" with their children when they realized their home had been robbed. The news agency reports Vela noticed a suspicious car parked near the home after police left. He approached the car and saw the stolen items inside, but when he confronted the driver, he was reportedly shot.

A witness told police that someone driving a silver sedan with a rear spoiler is believed to be involved with the death.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Cobb County Police at 770-499-3945.

Material from the Associated Press appears in this report.

