CEDARTOWN, Ga. (AP) — A Georgia judge says arrest warrants for a man accused of killing four people and wounding another in two shootings are enough evidence to proceed in the case.

The Polk County Standard Journal reports Polk County Superior Court Chief Judge Meng Lim denied a challenge to murder warrants issued for Daylon Delon Gamble during a preliminary hearing Monday.

The 27-year-old had been wanted on four murder charges before he was arrested in Indiana in January.

The shootings happened at two homes in Rockmart, Georgia, about 45 miles northwest of Atlanta.

Police believe Gamble targeted his victims, shot at two homes blocks apart.

Delane Johnson, the cousin of one of the victims, 25-year-old Dadrian Cummings, said one of the shootings happened in her apartment.

“In my home, in my living room, while I was at Walmart," she said.

Cummings said Gamble and her cousin were best friends and spent the day together before Cummings was killed. She said Gamble was the last person to see them alive but hadn't been seen since the shooting.

Dadrain Quimmin Cummings and 23-year-old Arkeyla "Key" Denise Perry were found shot and killed inside the apartment.

Helen Rose Mitchell, 49, and Jaequnn Davis, 19, were killed at an apartment on Williamson Street in Rockdale. Peerless Brown, 24, was shot in the face and airlifted to Atlanta Medical Center.

Defense Attorney C. Samuel Rael rhetorically asked why a man seemingly enjoying an evening with friends would shoot five of them, and questioned if ballistic evidence connected Gamble.

Prosecutor Jack Browning says he expects to put the case before a grand jury this month.